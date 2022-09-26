Facts

14:22 26.09.2022

AEA starts negotiations on creation of nuclear safety zone at Zaporizhia NPP – Grossi

1 min read
AEA starts negotiations on creation of nuclear safety zone at Zaporizhia NPP – Grossi

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has launched negotiations on the creation of a nuclear safety zone at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (NPP), head of the agency Rafael Grossi says.

"Kicked off IAEAGC week meeting with US Under Secretary for Arms Control Bonnie Jenkins. Urgent establishment of Nuclear Safety and Security Protection Zone at Zaporizhia NPP in focus. Work to keep Ukraine's nuclear sites safe and secure remains priority and US support is highly appreciated," he said on Twitter.

Earlier, the International Atomic Energy Agency published a report on the results of the mission to ZNPP. It said, in particular, about the need to "immediately take intermediate measures to avoid a nuclear incident that could occur due to hostilities." "The issue can be resolved by immediately creating a safety zone," the authors pointed out.

The IAEA expressed its readiness to immediately begin consultations on the urgent establishment of such a safety zone.

Tags: #iaea #zaporizhia_npp

