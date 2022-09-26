Facts

13:56 26.09.2022

Klitschko: Kyiv joins Free Cities Pact

1 min read
Kyiv joins the Pact of Free Cities. The signing ceremony took place during the Pact summit in Prague, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"Your support and assistance is very important for us today, and our effective cooperation is important. I thank my European colleagues whose cities have granted asylum to Ukrainian refugees. Thank you for the help you sent to Kyiv, and for being determined to help us in recovery. Kyiv's accession to the Pact of Free Cities is another opportunity for joint and effective overcoming of the challenges facing Ukraine and the civilized democratic world today," Klitschko's press service quoted him as saying.

The Free Cities Pact is an open urban alliance launched in 2019 by the mayors of Warsaw, Budapest, Prague and Bratislava. European cities cooperate in defending democracy, fighting corruption and populism, protecting local self-government and building effective interaction with national governments. They also implement joint initiatives and projects adapted to the needs of individual cities.

During the summit of the Pact of Free Cities in Prague, Klitschko met with the mayors of Berlin, Warsaw, Prague, Budapest, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Athens and Vilnius.

Klitschko will also meet with the Vice-President of the European Commission.

