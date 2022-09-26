Putin outsmarted by Ukrainians, he orders immediate escalation of war because he isn’t winning – Truss

The Ukrainian authorities and the Ukrainian people, who continue to resist Russian aggression, have outsmarted Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the head of the British government Liz Truss.

In her interview with CNN, she said that Putin made a strategic mistake by launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“I think he has been outsmarted by the Ukrainians. We’ve seen the Ukrainians continue to push back against the Russian offensive. And I think he didn’t anticipate the strength of reaction from the free world,” she noted.

The head of the British government added that Putin ordered the immediate escalation of the war because he "isn’t winning the war."

In addition, according to Truss, western leaders “should not be listening to Putin’s saber-rattling and his bogus threats.” “Instead, what we need to do is continue to put sanctions on Russia and continue to support the Ukrainians,” she concluded.