British FM infected with COVID-19 promises to visit Ukraine, Russia soon

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who canceled her visit to Ukraine due to coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, said that she would go to Kyiv as soon as possible, and also plans to visit Moscow.

"She expressed her deep disappointment at being unable to travel to Ukraine this week, but hopes to reschedule her visit soon and said she plans to visit Moscow shortly," according to a press release posted on the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office's website, following a conversation between Truss and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Truss herself also said on Twitter that she would travel to Ukraine "as soon as possible."

The British and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers discussed, in particular, "how responding decisively and strongly to the Kremlin now will help deter future as well as present Russian aggression."

On Monday, Truss said she had infected with COVID-19 and would work from home during the lockdown. That is why she was not able to accompany British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his visit to Ukraine on Tuesday, as previously planned.

On January 30, the prime minister's office said that Truss would pay a visit to Moscow in the next two weeks.