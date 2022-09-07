Facts

10:44 07.09.2022

Zelensky: We will be able to build deep productive relations with new British PM

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that he will be able to build a deep productive relationship with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

“I have just had a conversation with the new Prime Minister of Great Britain, Mrs. Liz Truss. It was her first conversation in her new status with a foreign leader - and it is a great honor for Ukraine. I congratulated Mrs. Prime Minister on the beginning of her work and I feel that we will be able to build a profound and productive relationship,” he said in a video address Tuesday evening.

Mrs. Prime Minister takes office at a time of great difficulties, Zelensky noted.

“Russian energy blackmail, constant efforts of the terrorist state to destabilize the political situation in Europe and the free world, constant Russian disinformation ... However, by maintaining our unity and working in full coordination, we can overcome this, too,” he said

According to him, “they have discussed how to further increase the pressure on Russia, so that the price of aggression for it would constantly increase. And so that the defense support for our state would also constantly increase.”

“I’ve heard very important words about our cooperation, future security guarantees for Ukraine, and about the reconstruction of our state. It is very important that Great Britain retains a leadership role in consolidating the free world and protecting freedom,” the president said.

