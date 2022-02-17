Britain to boost assistance for Ukraine to GBP 100 mln – FM

Britain will increase its support for Ukraine to GBP 100 million pounds, British Secretary of State Liz Truss has said.

"When the Prime Minister visited Kyiv earlier this month, he announced we are providing GBP 88 million to support Ukraine's democracy and energy security and its independence. Today, I can announce the next component of our support – increasing funding for these projects to a value of GBP 100 million," Truss said on press conference on the results of negotiations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Thursday.