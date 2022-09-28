Military, financial support for Ukraine should be strengthened in response to Russia's sham referenda – Zelensky after talks with Truss

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expects the UK's leadership in terms of response to the sham referenda organized by Russia in the occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular, through strengthening of military and financial assistance to Ukraine.

He said this during a phone call with British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

"Had talks with British Prime Minister Liz Truss. Great Britain has always been one of the leaders in terms of support for Ukraine. We are expecting London's leadership in response to the Russian sham referenda as well. Military and financial assistance to Ukraine should be only strengthened in response," Zelensky said on the Telegram channel.