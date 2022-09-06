Facts

09:36 06.09.2022

Zelensky: Liz Truss has always been on bright side of European politics

Zelensky: Liz Truss has always been on bright side of European politics

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said he expects to start cooperation with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss, noting that she has always been on the bright side of European politics.

“Today I thanked Boris on behalf of all Ukrainians, and I am sure that this is truly a multi-million Ukrainian "thank you". I am already looking forward to continuing our cooperation with Boris in his new status. And I am no less looking forward to the start of cooperation with the new Prime Minister of Great Britain, Mrs. Liz Truss,” Zelensky said in his video address.

As the head of state noted, Truss is well known in Ukraine.

“She has always been on the bright side of European politics. And I believe that together we will be able to do a lot more to protect our nations and to thwart all Russian destructive efforts. The main thing is to preserve our unity, and this will definitely be the case,” the president said.

