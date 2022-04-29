Kuleba, Truss discuss further arms supplies to Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has discussed with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss further arms supplies to Ukraine, they agreed on the need for a real embargo on Russian oil imports to Europe as soon as possible.

"In our new call today, Liz Truss and I discussed further arms supplies to Ukraine and agreed on the need to impose a real embargo on Russian oil imports to Europe as soon as possible. Real means 0% and no blends. We also discussed the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine, " he said on Twitter Friday.