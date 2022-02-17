Facts

09:58 17.02.2022

British Secretary of State Liz Truss to visit Ukraine on Feb 17

British Secretary of State Liz Truss to visit Ukraine on Feb 17

British Secretary of State Liz Truss will make her first visit to Ukraine on Thursday, February 17, at the invitation of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"The visit of the head of the British Foreign Office is aimed at deepening the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, coordinating further actions to strengthen security on the European continent," the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Kuleba and Truss will hold talks on joint measures to deter the Russian Federation from further aggression, practical support for Ukraine from the UK in strengthening its defense capability.

"The heads of foreign affairs agencies will discuss a wide range of issues of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the UK in the field of security, including cybersecurity, as well as in the areas of trade and investment," the report says.

Kuleba and Truss will hold a joint press conference online.

