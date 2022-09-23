Facts

10:33 23.09.2022

Enemy losses amount to 550 military, 18 tanks, 20 combat vehicles, 14 artillery systems, one aircraft, one helicopter in past 24 hours

The losses of the Russian occupiers for the day amounted to 550 people of military personnel, 18 tanks, 20 combat vehicles, 14 artillery systems, one aircraft and one helicopter. In total, since February 24, the enemy has lost 56,060 people, according to the General Staff of Ukraine.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to September 23 approximately amounted to: about 56,060 people of military personnel (plus 550), 2,254 tanks (plus 18) units, 4,796 armored combat vehicles (plus 20) units, 1,355artillery systems (plus 14) units, 326 MLRS (plus eight) units, 170 air defense equipment (plus one) units, 254 aircraft (plus one) units, 219 helicopters (plus one) units, 950 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus nine), 240 cruise missiles, 15 ships/boats, 3,659 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 29) units, and 126 units of special equipment (plus one)," the message reads.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk and Donetsk directions.

