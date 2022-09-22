Facts

17:44 22.09.2022

Ukraine feels constant support from Italy – Zelensky

1 min read
Ukraine feels constant support from Italy – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during a meeting in Kyiv with Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini, said that Ukraine feels constant support from Italy.

"For Italy, despite many internal issues, the situation in Ukraine remains very important. We feel the constant support of our sovereignty and territorial integrity, the struggle for our existence on the part of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the government and the Italian people," Zelensky said.

He thanked Guerini for the informative meeting.

"Strengthening the armed forces is a vital priority for our state today," the President said.

Tags: #italy #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

11:45 22.09.2022
Zelensky: we get 200 soldiers for one fan of Russia – Medvedchuk

Zelensky: we get 200 soldiers for one fan of Russia – Medvedchuk

09:46 22.09.2022
Zelensky presents 'Ukraine's peace formula' at UN General Assembly session

Zelensky presents 'Ukraine's peace formula' at UN General Assembly session

17:23 21.09.2022
Putin needs army of millions, his units taking run in Ukraine – Zelensky in interview with Bild

Putin needs army of millions, his units taking run in Ukraine – Zelensky in interview with Bild

10:43 21.09.2022
State provoking famine should receive harshest reaction from world – Zelensky on sidelines of UN General Assembly

State provoking famine should receive harshest reaction from world – Zelensky on sidelines of UN General Assembly

10:23 21.09.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine to continue to be guarantor of UN Food Programme

Zelensky: Ukraine to continue to be guarantor of UN Food Programme

09:45 21.09.2022
Zelensky believes USA can put pressure on countries that want to 'stay aside' from war in Ukraine

Zelensky believes USA can put pressure on countries that want to 'stay aside' from war in Ukraine

09:42 21.09.2022
Zelensky: Our positions do not change from noise, any announcements somewhere

Zelensky: Our positions do not change from noise, any announcements somewhere

09:41 21.09.2022
Zelensky: Frontline situation shows that initiative belongs to Ukraine

Zelensky: Frontline situation shows that initiative belongs to Ukraine

18:56 20.09.2022
Zelensky discuses topical security issues with Erdogan

Zelensky discuses topical security issues with Erdogan

15:52 19.09.2022
Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief holds meeting to consider Ukrainian army's readiness for winter - President's Office

Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief holds meeting to consider Ukrainian army's readiness for winter - President's Office

AD

HOT NEWS

Situation with infrastructure in Izium close to apocalyptic – dpty mayor

Departure of male students of foreign universities abroad during martial law banned from Sept 14 – State Border Guard Service

Zelensky: we get 200 soldiers for one fan of Russia – Medvedchuk

Zelensky presents 'Ukraine's peace formula' at UN General Assembly session

Russia violates UN charter – Biden

LATEST

Situation with infrastructure in Izium close to apocalyptic – dpty mayor

MFA thanks Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia for mediation efforts to release Ukrainian POWs

Verdict on MH17 case to be announced on November 17

Victor Pinchuk Foundation opens Russian War Crimes Exhibition at Ukrainian Institute of America in New York

One person killed, five wounded in enemy attack on Zaporizhia

Erdogan: Ukraine-Russia POW swap mediated by Turkey is important step towards ending war

Departure of male students of foreign universities abroad during martial law banned from Sept 14 – State Border Guard Service

UK to sustain or increase military aid to Ukraine for as long as it takes – Truss

Grossi reports on work on aspects of creating security protection zone around ZNPP

Zaluzhny: No statements by leadership of aggressor country will affect our readiness to fight for our freedom

AD
AD
AD
AD