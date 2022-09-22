Ukraine feels constant support from Italy – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during a meeting in Kyiv with Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini, said that Ukraine feels constant support from Italy.

"For Italy, despite many internal issues, the situation in Ukraine remains very important. We feel the constant support of our sovereignty and territorial integrity, the struggle for our existence on the part of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the government and the Italian people," Zelensky said.

He thanked Guerini for the informative meeting.

"Strengthening the armed forces is a vital priority for our state today," the President said.