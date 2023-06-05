Civil Protection University students killed by explosion of artillery shell for Pion system

According to the preliminary information, third-year students of the Civil Protection University were killed as a result of the explosion of a shell for the Pion self-propelled artillery system, the investigation is working to find out how did live ammunition get to the academic building in the territory of the Inter-Regional Mine Action Center, Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv region Serhiy Bolvinov has said.

"Our investigators, forensic and bomb experts have already examined the scene, collected material evidence, including the pieces [of ammunition] – according to the previous information, a shell for the Pion self-propelled artillery system went off. Investigators continue to interrogate witnesses and collect evidence and all information about this incident. They establish where the live shell came from on the second floor of the academic building and the persons involved in this tragedy," he said on Facebook on Monday.

As reported, on May 31, at around 14:30, an unidentified explosive went off in the premises of an educational department of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region. As a result of the explosion, two third-year students, 21 and 22, of the Civil Protect University where killed. One more 20-year-old student was wounded. A criminal case was launched under item 1 of Part 3 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.