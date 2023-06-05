Facts

19:00 05.06.2023

Civil Protection University students killed by explosion of artillery shell for Pion system

2 min read
Civil Protection University students killed by explosion of artillery shell for Pion system

According to the preliminary information, third-year students of the Civil Protection University were killed as a result of the explosion of a shell for the Pion self-propelled artillery system, the investigation is working to find out how did live ammunition get to the academic building in the territory of the Inter-Regional Mine Action Center, Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv region Serhiy Bolvinov has said.

"Our investigators, forensic and bomb experts have already examined the scene, collected material evidence, including the pieces [of ammunition] – according to the previous information, a shell for the Pion self-propelled artillery system went off. Investigators continue to interrogate witnesses and collect evidence and all information about this incident. They establish where the live shell came from on the second floor of the academic building and the persons involved in this tragedy," he said on Facebook on Monday.

As reported, on May 31, at around 14:30, an unidentified explosive went off in the premises of an educational department of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region. As a result of the explosion, two third-year students, 21 and 22, of the Civil Protect University where killed. One more 20-year-old student was wounded. A criminal case was launched under item 1 of Part 3 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Tags: #students #killed

MORE ABOUT

14:01 26.05.2023
Number of victims of Russian missile attack on Dnipro increases to two people – regional administration

Number of victims of Russian missile attack on Dnipro increases to two people – regional administration

19:35 25.05.2023
USA wastes no day helping Ukraine repel aggression – Zelenskyy to Hopkins students

USA wastes no day helping Ukraine repel aggression – Zelenskyy to Hopkins students

11:09 10.05.2023
AFP journalist Arman Soldin killed in Ukraine

AFP journalist Arman Soldin killed in Ukraine

09:26 10.05.2023
We are not in puppet theater of President Putin, but self-sufficient state – Zelenskyy to European students

We are not in puppet theater of President Putin, but self-sufficient state – Zelenskyy to European students

13:45 03.05.2023
Invaders shell Stepanivka, three employees of regional energy company killed – local police department

Invaders shell Stepanivka, three employees of regional energy company killed – local police department

11:42 03.05.2023
Three killed, five wounded due to enemy shelling of hypermarket in Kherson on Wednesday morning

Three killed, five wounded due to enemy shelling of hypermarket in Kherson on Wednesday morning

16:21 02.05.2023
Number of killed amid shelling of Bilozerska TG community of Kherson region increases to three people – prosecutor's office

Number of killed amid shelling of Bilozerska TG community of Kherson region increases to three people – prosecutor's office

18:12 01.05.2023
Child killed, two people wounded in enemy air strike on Lyzunivka in Chernihiv region – Pivnich Command

Child killed, two people wounded in enemy air strike on Lyzunivka in Chernihiv region – Pivnich Command

19:17 28.04.2023
Child's body found under rubble of destroyed house in Uman, death toll rises to 23

Child's body found under rubble of destroyed house in Uman, death toll rises to 23

20:52 24.04.2023
Zelenskyy wants Ukraine's opinion to be taken into account in future security infrastructure

Zelenskyy wants Ukraine's opinion to be taken into account in future security infrastructure

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian forces moving forward in Bakhmut direction – Syrsky

Ukrainian forces continue defense, conduct counteroffensive in some directions – Maliar

Lithuania preparing new package of military assistance for Ukraine consisting of millions of pieces of ammunition - Defense Minister

Air defense destroys 20 ballistic, 65 cruise missiles launched by Russia to attack Kyiv in May – military administration

Defense Forces eliminate 410 occupiers, 14 UAVs, 12 artillery systems, 11 tanks, 11 enemy armored vehicles, four cruise missiles - AFU General Staff

LATEST

It’s necessary to make decision that will ‘pull up’ to realities in Euro-Atlantic security, in Ukraine

US Treasury Dept imposes sanctions against seven Russians for attempts to destabilize situation in Moldova

Number of wagons with grain in direction of Big Odesa ports increased by 10.4% over last week

Lubinets, Vatican reps discuss violation of Ukrainian children’s rights in occupied territories

USA allocates $37 mln to strengthen Ukraine's cyber resilience

Ukrainian forces moving forward in Bakhmut direction – Syrsky

Ukrainian forces continue defense, conduct counteroffensive in some directions – Maliar

Lithuania preparing new package of military assistance for Ukraine consisting of millions of pieces of ammunition - Defense Minister

Air defense destroys 20 ballistic, 65 cruise missiles launched by Russia to attack Kyiv in May – military administration

Defense Forces eliminate 410 occupiers, 14 UAVs, 12 artillery systems, 11 tanks, 11 enemy armored vehicles, four cruise missiles - AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD