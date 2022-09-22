Grossi reports on work on aspects of creating security protection zone around ZNPP

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has said that on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, work is underway on specific aspects of creating the Nuclear Safety and Security Protection Zone (NSSPZ) around the Zaporizhia NPP.

Grossi told reporters during a briefing at UN headquarters that IAEA has begun real negotiations on the parameters of the zone. This is a process that is only being conducted with Ukraine and Russia. It would be wonderful to reach an agreement now, but this is a very complex problem, the solution of which will require, perhaps, more than one meeting, he said.

He added that IAEA is already working on specific aspects, without which it is impossible to establish this zone.

He said that he has already met with Minister Sergey Lavrov, Minister Dmytro Kuleba, President Emanuel Macron and the foreign ministers of the G7 countries.

According to him, despite the existing contradictions, there is a conviction that the creation of this zone is necessary.

In addition, the IAEA director general said that he plans to visit Ukraine soon, first, and then, possibly, Russia.