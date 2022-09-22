Facts

11:17 22.09.2022

Grossi reports on work on aspects of creating security protection zone around ZNPP

1 min read
Grossi reports on work on aspects of creating security protection zone around ZNPP

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has said that on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, work is underway on specific aspects of creating the Nuclear Safety and Security Protection Zone (NSSPZ) around the Zaporizhia NPP.

Grossi told reporters during a briefing at UN headquarters that IAEA has begun real negotiations on the parameters of the zone. This is a process that is only being conducted with Ukraine and Russia. It would be wonderful to reach an agreement now, but this is a very complex problem, the solution of which will require, perhaps, more than one meeting, he said.

He added that IAEA is already working on specific aspects, without which it is impossible to establish this zone.

He said that he has already met with Minister Sergey Lavrov, Minister Dmytro Kuleba, President Emanuel Macron and the foreign ministers of the G7 countries.

According to him, despite the existing contradictions, there is a conviction that the creation of this zone is necessary.

In addition, the IAEA director general said that he plans to visit Ukraine soon, first, and then, possibly, Russia.

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp #grossi

MORE ABOUT

09:52 21.09.2022
Energoatom: we expect more decisive actions from IAEA to stop Russia's aggression amid new shelling of ZNPP by occupiers

Energoatom: we expect more decisive actions from IAEA to stop Russia's aggression amid new shelling of ZNPP by occupiers

12:28 15.09.2022
Ukraine's power system is unlikely to be able to ensure export of electricity to Europe without ZNPP – PM

Ukraine's power system is unlikely to be able to ensure export of electricity to Europe without ZNPP – PM

14:19 14.09.2022
Implementation of IAEA recommendations requires complete de-occupation of ZNPP, Enerhodar – Energoatom head

Implementation of IAEA recommendations requires complete de-occupation of ZNPP, Enerhodar – Energoatom head

11:08 14.09.2022
Zaporizhia NPP resumes operation of third backup power line – IAEA

Zaporizhia NPP resumes operation of third backup power line – IAEA

18:10 13.09.2022
Energy Minister calls on intl scientific community to contribute to demilitarization, de-occupation of ZNPP

Energy Minister calls on intl scientific community to contribute to demilitarization, de-occupation of ZNPP

09:25 13.09.2022
Ukraine restores second back-up power line to ZNPP - IAEA

Ukraine restores second back-up power line to ZNPP - IAEA

17:36 12.09.2022
WANO supports IAEA initiative to create safety zone at ZNPP

WANO supports IAEA initiative to create safety zone at ZNPP

09:31 12.09.2022
IAEA Director General: consultations on creation of security protection zone at ZNPP start

IAEA Director General: consultations on creation of security protection zone at ZNPP start

19:34 09.09.2022
Grossi calls for creation of safety protection zone at ZNPP immediately due to new emergency risks

Grossi calls for creation of safety protection zone at ZNPP immediately due to new emergency risks

16:06 07.09.2022
UN peacekeeping contingent at ZNPP may be one of ways to create security zone – Energoatom

UN peacekeeping contingent at ZNPP may be one of ways to create security zone – Energoatom

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: we get 200 soldiers for one fan of Russia – Medvedchuk

Zelensky presents 'Ukraine's peace formula' at UN General Assembly session

Russia violates UN charter – Biden

World won’t allow Putin to use nuclear weapons – Zelensky

Putin needs army of millions, his units taking run in Ukraine – Zelensky in interview with Bild

LATEST

Zelensky: we get 200 soldiers for one fan of Russia – Medvedchuk

Zelensky presents 'Ukraine's peace formula' at UN General Assembly session

Zaluzhny: No statements by leadership of aggressor country will affect our readiness to fight for our freedom

Biden: USA provides unprecedented security assistance to Ukraine - more than $25 bln

Russia’s war aimed at extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist - Biden

Russia violates UN charter – Biden

Stoltenberg: NATO will do everything to make Moscow understand that it's impossible to win nuclear war, it must be prevented

Five missiles hit Zaporizhia in three districts, three people wounded

World won’t allow Putin to use nuclear weapons – Zelensky

Putin needs army of millions, his units taking run in Ukraine – Zelensky in interview with Bild

AD
AD
AD
AD