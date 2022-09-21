Facts

19:09 21.09.2022

Russia violates UN charter – Biden

Russia violates UN charter – Biden

Russia violated the UN Charter by invading Ukraine, U.S. President Joseph Biden said.

Biden said, speaking at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, that permanent member of the UN Security Council invaded his neighboring country, adding that Russia shamelessly violated the foundations of the UN Charter, a clear ban on the conquest of a neighboring country.

“None threatened Russia and none sought conflict,” he said, speaking at the UN General Assembly. Speaking about the Ukrainian crisis, Biden stressed that the United States "tried to avoid it."

Biden confirmed that the United States does not intend to recognize the results of referendums in Donbas and in the occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhia regions. Biden called such referendums a violation of international norms.

 

