MGU announces dismissal of GTSOU general director, he considers decision act of sabotage

Mahistralni Gazoprovody Ukrainy (MGU) by decision of September 16, 2022 terminated the powers of the General Director of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) Serhiy Makogon.

"On September 16, 2022, by the decision of the sole participant of GTSOU LLC, the powers of Serhiy Makogon, General Director of GTSOU, were terminated," the MGU said on its website.

In turn, Makogon said on his Facebook page that the decision to dismiss was made by the supervisory board of MGU four votes to one when he was on a business trip.

"I don't understand yet why. I don't know what it is? The act of sabotage to paralyze the work of the strategic company during the war and the start of the heating season? A gesture of last hope – the last attempt to block the corporate governance reform of the GTSOU and put its people into the company's management without a transparent competition?" he wrote.