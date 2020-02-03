Economy

10:30 03.02.2020

Gazprom uses 46% of paid volume for natural gas transit in Jan – gas TSO of Ukraine

The transit of natural gas across Ukraine totaled 2.55 billion cubic meters in January 2020, while the payment for the transit service was made for 5.52 billion cubic meters, Head of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC (GTSOU) Serhiy Makogon has said.

"The paid volume was used by 46%," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday morning.

According to information of the previous operator of the Ukrainian gas transmission system, Ukrtransgaz, natural gas transit in January 2019 was 7.61 billion cubic meters, which is 25.7% more than in January 2018.

As reported, the transit contract signed between NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and Gazprom in 2009 expired at 09:00 on January 1, 2020. A new agreement between the companies on the organization of transportation, a transportation agreement between Naftogaz and the GTSOU, as well as an inter-operator agreement between the GTSOU and Gazprom were signed late on December 30, 2019, following the results of the tripartite gas negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and the European Commission.

The contract provides for the transit in 2020 of at least 65 billion cubic meters of Russian gas, which in daily terms is 178 million cubic meters. In 2021-2024 transit will be 40 billion cubic meters. Payment for the indicated volumes is guaranteed even in case of less pumping through the Ukrainian gas transportation system.

Завантаження...
