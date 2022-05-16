Economy

15:57 16.05.2022

Ukraine provides gas transit from Poland to Hungary for over 1 mcm of gas daily – GTSOU head

1 min read
Ukraine provides gas transit from Poland to Hungary for over 1 mcm of gas daily – GTSOU head

Ukraine provides transit of natural gas from Poland to Hungary with a volume of more than 1 million cubic meters of gas per day, head of the GTS Operator of Ukraine Serhiy Makogon has said on his Facebook page.

"Ukraine is becoming an important transport gas hub for the countries of Eastern and Southern Europe," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Makogon also recalled that last year GTSOU doubled the guaranteed capacity of gas supplies to Ukraine, which amounted to 54 million cubic meters per day. For the first time, guaranteed import capacities were created from Hungary (8 million cubic meters per day) and Poland (4 million cubic meters per day), and capacities from Slovakia were increased (from 27 million cubic meters to 42 million cubic meters per day).

"It is already possible to import gas to Ukraine from LNG terminals in Greece, Croatia, Poland and Lithuania," he said.

As reported, the transit of natural gas through the GTS of Ukraine in 2021 amounted to 41.6 billion cubic meters, which is 25.4% less than in 2020 (some 55.8 billion cubic meters).

Tags: #gas #gts #makogon
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:07 12.05.2022
Gas pipeline damaged as result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region, 17,500 households left without gas

Gas pipeline damaged as result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region, 17,500 households left without gas

17:15 11.05.2022
GTSOU confirms facts of theft of gas from transit flows in occupied territories

GTSOU confirms facts of theft of gas from transit flows in occupied territories

18:46 29.04.2022
Gas prices for Ukrainian households remain unchanged – PM

Gas prices for Ukrainian households remain unchanged – PM

15:46 26.04.2022
Shmyhal confident Ukraine to become natural gas exporter in coming years

Shmyhal confident Ukraine to become natural gas exporter in coming years

12:38 26.04.2022
Poland imposes sanctions against Gazprom, Novatek

Poland imposes sanctions against Gazprom, Novatek

17:24 25.04.2022
Govt to keep prices for gas, as well as for electricity – Hetmantsev

Govt to keep prices for gas, as well as for electricity – Hetmantsev

14:05 15.04.2022
Economy Ministry recalculates actual gas sales price in March to $1,005/1,000 cubic meters

Economy Ministry recalculates actual gas sales price in March to $1,005/1,000 cubic meters

12:25 08.04.2022
GTSOU says blockage of Novopskov station by Russian forces could mean loss of one third of gas transit to EU

GTSOU says blockage of Novopskov station by Russian forces could mean loss of one third of gas transit to EU

17:31 07.04.2022
European Parliament demands total embargo on import of oil, coal, nuclear fuel, gas from Russia

European Parliament demands total embargo on import of oil, coal, nuclear fuel, gas from Russia

21:41 06.04.2022
Mayor of Mariupol urges Western countries to impose embargo on Russian oil, gas

Mayor of Mariupol urges Western countries to impose embargo on Russian oil, gas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, IMF Managing Director discuss need for financial support for Ukrainian economy

NBU mulling return to floating hryvnia exchange rate - head

Govt transfers 172 Glusco filling stations to management of Naftogaz

Ukraine admits possibility of creating humanitarian corridor for export of grain via Belarus to ports of Baltic countries

European Commission approves plan to help Ukraine export its agricultural products

LATEST

Zelensky, IMF Managing Director discuss need for financial support for Ukrainian economy

Ukravtodor plans to open traffic for trucks along Zhytomyr highway by late May

Ukraine will develop like Israel as country always ready for war – expert

Ukraine, USA discuss ways to resolve fuel crisis

NBU mulling return to floating hryvnia exchange rate - head

Ministry of Economy sets gasoline, diesel fuel price caps for mid-May

Ukrainians starting to return home – Kyivstar

Imports of fuel from EU triples – Ukraine's Ministry of Economy

Canada after 20 years cancels 77% duty on hot-rolled steel from Ukraine

Govt reorganizes territorial bodies of State Regulatory Service into 6 interregional departments

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD