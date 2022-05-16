Ukraine provides gas transit from Poland to Hungary for over 1 mcm of gas daily – GTSOU head

Ukraine provides transit of natural gas from Poland to Hungary with a volume of more than 1 million cubic meters of gas per day, head of the GTS Operator of Ukraine Serhiy Makogon has said on his Facebook page.

"Ukraine is becoming an important transport gas hub for the countries of Eastern and Southern Europe," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Makogon also recalled that last year GTSOU doubled the guaranteed capacity of gas supplies to Ukraine, which amounted to 54 million cubic meters per day. For the first time, guaranteed import capacities were created from Hungary (8 million cubic meters per day) and Poland (4 million cubic meters per day), and capacities from Slovakia were increased (from 27 million cubic meters to 42 million cubic meters per day).

"It is already possible to import gas to Ukraine from LNG terminals in Greece, Croatia, Poland and Lithuania," he said.

As reported, the transit of natural gas through the GTS of Ukraine in 2021 amounted to 41.6 billion cubic meters, which is 25.4% less than in 2020 (some 55.8 billion cubic meters).