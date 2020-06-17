Launch of LNG terminal in Croatia opens up new opportunities for Ukrainian traders – Makogon

KYIV. June 17 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The head of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) LLC, Serhiy Makogon, notes the growth of opportunities for Ukrainian gas traders against the background of the launch of the floating LNG terminal on the island of Krk in Croatia scheduled for early 2021.

"Great news. Another LNG terminal will start operating near Ukraine. Ukrainian traders will be able to start purchasing and deliveries through Hungary," he said on Facebook.

The launch of the floating LNG terminal on the island of Krk with a throughput of 2.6 billion cubic meters per year is scheduled for January 1, 2021. According to the terminal's website, the facility's capacity is fully booked for the next few years. So, for the 2020/2021 gas year, the total reserved capacity is 1.878 billion cubic meters, for 2021/2022 some 2.541 billion cubic meters, for 2022/2023 some 2.540 billion cubic meters, for 2023/2024 some 2.003 billion cubic meters, for 2024/2025 some 2.001 billion cubic meters, for 2025-2026 and 2026/2027 some 2.157 billion cubic meters each, for 2027/2028, 2028/2029 and 2029/2030 some 1.143 billion cubic meters each.