11:16 07.04.2020

GTSOU head estimates necessary volume of injection into Ukraine's UGS in 2020 at 2-3 bcm

Ukraine within preparation for the heating season 2020/2021 should inject 2-3 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas into its underground storage facilities (UGS), Head of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC (GTSOU) Serhiy Makogon has said.

"With such (15.8 billion cubic meters on April 5) ending stocks, for the stable passage of the next heating season, it will be necessary to pump an additional 2-3 billion cubic meters," he said on Facebook.

The head of the GTSOU said that the Cabinet of Ministers should amend the resolution on the creation of the reserve stocks so that not only Naftogaz Ukrainy is engaged in pumping gas into gas storage facilities.

"The question remains open: who will create this gas reserve stock in the UGS facilities? Now there are no legislative requirements for market players to create gas reserve stocks for the winter. Naftogaz has historically created it, but will it create it after the PSO [public service obligations] are canceled this year? Changes to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers should be urgently made," Makogon said.

Earlier, the head of the GTSOU repeatedly said that all market players should be jointly and severally liable for the creation of the gas reserve stocks.

Tags: #gtsou #makogon #gas
