Facts

11:34 17.09.2022

Blinken's visit to Ukraine on behalf of U.S. president intended to show his enduring support – Brink

2 min read
Blinken's visit to Ukraine on behalf of U.S. president intended to show his enduring support – Brink

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's September 8 visit to Ukraine on behalf of U.S. President Joe Biden was intended to show his enduring support for Ukraine, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said.

"This visit itself was another confirmation of support for Ukraine. Blinken candidly said that it was President Biden who sent him to be here at a critical moment in the start of the counteroffensive. The Ukrainian army made important achievements. Even when the Secretary of State was here, he frankly said that came here on behalf of the president, to show undying support of the head of state, the administration, and the American people," Brink said on the national telethon on Friday.

Brink indicated that Blinken had a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and a very productive meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"They talked a lot about U.S. security and defense assistance to Ukraine, as well as future needs. I think it's very important that Secretary Blinken met with Ukrainian citizens," the ambassador said.

Brink also indicated that she was very happy to see how the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was going.

"Although it is still very early to say, I am very glad that the Ukrainians are able to retake the territories. I am proud of the help that we provide together with partners, that this helps achieve success. But I want to emphasize that this is the Ukrainian army, fighters, soldiers and citizens fight and die, giving their lives for their freedom, for their communities, their families. We are very proud to support them," she said.

The diplomat recalled that U.S. President Joe Biden said that the United States would stand with Ukraine for as long as necessary.

"The White House has already indicated that more assistance will be coming soon. Now we are actively engaged in supporting Ukraine in the future, and this 20th funding package, which the Secretary of State announced last week, is for this," Brink said.

Tags: #ukraine #blinken

MORE ABOUT

18:32 15.09.2022
Ukraine and Europe must jointly respond to challenges of upcoming winter – Zelensky after meeting with von der Leyen

Ukraine and Europe must jointly respond to challenges of upcoming winter – Zelensky after meeting with von der Leyen

14:13 15.09.2022
Concept of economic Ramstein group for Ukraine still stalled – EBRD Deputy Executive Director Shevalev

Concept of economic Ramstein group for Ukraine still stalled – EBRD Deputy Executive Director Shevalev

13:07 15.09.2022
Ukraine receives first EUR 500 mln from EIB Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response package

Ukraine receives first EUR 500 mln from EIB Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response package

10:46 15.09.2022
Deficit of state budget 2023 of about $38 bln planned to be financed mainly through US, IMF, EU assistance – Ukrainian PM

Deficit of state budget 2023 of about $38 bln planned to be financed mainly through US, IMF, EU assistance – Ukrainian PM

10:44 15.09.2022
IMF replaces head of mission in Ukraine

IMF replaces head of mission in Ukraine

16:54 14.09.2022
Ukraine will accumulate 14.5-15 bcm of gas by heating season - premier

Ukraine will accumulate 14.5-15 bcm of gas by heating season - premier

14:19 14.09.2022
Lithuania provides Ukraine with military aid worth EUR 200 mln - Defense Minister

Lithuania provides Ukraine with military aid worth EUR 200 mln - Defense Minister

18:26 13.09.2022
Ukraine to receive funds from IMF under next RFI within month – IMF Alternate Executive Director Rashkovan

Ukraine to receive funds from IMF under next RFI within month – IMF Alternate Executive Director Rashkovan

14:14 09.09.2022
Blinken in Brussels to inform NATO allies, partners about results of his visit to Kyiv

Blinken in Brussels to inform NATO allies, partners about results of his visit to Kyiv

10:29 09.09.2022
Ukraine's Permanent Rep to UN: The only right way for Russia is to surrender and withdraw

Ukraine's Permanent Rep to UN: The only right way for Russia is to surrender and withdraw

AD

HOT NEWS

Girl injured in missile attacks on Chuhuiv dies in hospital – Synehubov

Chuhuiv subjected to missile attacks, 11-year-old girl injured

Zelensky urges world politicians, all intl organizations to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorism after mass graves in Izium

Ukrainian air defense shoots down Russian missile over Uman, minor damage to non-residential buildings

Russia mounts another missile attack on hydraulic structures in Kryvyi Rih, emergency services cleaning up aftermath

LATEST

Canada condemns Russian military atrocities in Izium, declares readiness to help Ukrainian people – Trudeau

Girl injured in missile attacks on Chuhuiv dies in hospital – Synehubov

Spain sends five transport aircraft with ammo for large-caliber artillery systems to Ukraine

Chuhuiv subjected to missile attacks, 11-year-old girl injured

Russia repeats in Izium what it did in Bucha – Zelensky

EU strongly condemns Russian atrocities in Kharkiv region, those responsible to be held accountable - Borrell

Rumors that Washington pushing Ukraine to negotiate with Russia absolute lie – U.S. Ambassador

Zelensky urges world politicians, all intl organizations to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorism after mass graves in Izium

Zelensky promises justly dreadful retribution for mass burial site in Izium

UN to send mission to mass grave site in Izium – media

AD
AD
AD
AD