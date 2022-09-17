Blinken's visit to Ukraine on behalf of U.S. president intended to show his enduring support – Brink

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's September 8 visit to Ukraine on behalf of U.S. President Joe Biden was intended to show his enduring support for Ukraine, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said.

"This visit itself was another confirmation of support for Ukraine. Blinken candidly said that it was President Biden who sent him to be here at a critical moment in the start of the counteroffensive. The Ukrainian army made important achievements. Even when the Secretary of State was here, he frankly said that came here on behalf of the president, to show undying support of the head of state, the administration, and the American people," Brink said on the national telethon on Friday.

Brink indicated that Blinken had a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and a very productive meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"They talked a lot about U.S. security and defense assistance to Ukraine, as well as future needs. I think it's very important that Secretary Blinken met with Ukrainian citizens," the ambassador said.

Brink also indicated that she was very happy to see how the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was going.

"Although it is still very early to say, I am very glad that the Ukrainians are able to retake the territories. I am proud of the help that we provide together with partners, that this helps achieve success. But I want to emphasize that this is the Ukrainian army, fighters, soldiers and citizens fight and die, giving their lives for their freedom, for their communities, their families. We are very proud to support them," she said.

The diplomat recalled that U.S. President Joe Biden said that the United States would stand with Ukraine for as long as necessary.

"The White House has already indicated that more assistance will be coming soon. Now we are actively engaged in supporting Ukraine in the future, and this 20th funding package, which the Secretary of State announced last week, is for this," Brink said.