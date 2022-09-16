Russia mounts another missile attack on hydraulic structures in Kryvyi Rih, emergency services cleaning up aftermath

Hydraulic structures have been seriously damaged as a result of another missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, the emergency services are cleaning up the aftermath, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko has said.

"Kryvyi Rih again under enemy fire. The Russian forces aimed their missiles at the critical infrastructure. The hydraulic structures were seriously damaged. The rescuers and emergency services are already cleaning up the aftermath of the 'arrivals'. They doing their best to prevent a manmade disaster. Another missile terror… We are working. No panic," he said on the Telegram channel.