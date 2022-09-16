Facts

09:39 16.09.2022

Yermak, Zaluzhny discuss with Sullivan, General Milley needs of AFU to continue de-occupation

min read
Head of Presidential Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Valeriy Zaluzhny held a phone conversation with the U.S. President's National Security Advisor Jacob Sullivan and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley as part of the ongoing dialogue, the press service of the President’s Office said.

“The parties discussed the actions Ukrainian side is taking to de-occupy its territories. Sullivan and Milley congratulated Ukraine on the successful counter-offensive operation in Kharkiv region, resulting in liberation of almost 400 towns and villages. The interlocutors discussed in detail the provision and needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to continue the de-occupation of Ukrainian territories,” a message published on the president's website on Thursday evening reads.

In addition, Yermak “emphasized the Russian missile terror attacks against civilian infrastructure on the Ukrainian territory. He said, Ukraine should get reliable security guarantees ASAP to prevent further aggression.”

Also, Yermak and Zaluzhny thanked the USA, President Joseph Biden, Congress and the American people “for supporting Ukraine in its struggle for independence and freedom of the whole of Europe.”

