15:53 15.09.2022

Danilov presents to US Ambassador to Ukraine module of SOTA system

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov has held a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, the NSDC press service reports.

"Danilov presented to Mrs. Brink the module of the information and analytical system SOTA for monitoring the supply of weapons to Ukraine from partner countries, which was put into effect on February 24 this year. He stressed that thanks to this module, all weapons provided by partners are under the careful control of the state ‘from the moment of crossing the border to distribution on the ground,’" the Facebook post says.

In addition, Danilov noted, there are a number of other modules in the SOTA system that allow the state leadership to "understand the present and make forecasts for the future" based on verified data.

