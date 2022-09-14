Facts

18:22 14.09.2022

Shmyhal calls on UN Ukraine to join social support programs, infrastructure reconstruction

1 min read

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has called on the UN Ukraine system to join social support programs and infrastructure reconstruction.

"Met with the newly appointed Coordinator of the UN Ukraine system Denise Brown. Discussed Ukrainian grain export, joint UN and EU mission to ZNPP, demining and recovery. Called to join social support programs and infrastructure reconstruction," he said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The PM also thanked the UN for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

