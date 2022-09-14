Facts

09:28 14.09.2022

Invaders massively shell Mykolaiv on Wed night, info about possible victims being clarified – mayor Senkevych

On Wednesday night, the Russian occupiers massively shelled Mykolaiv, residential buildings were damaged, mayor of the city Oleksandr Senkevych said.

"Today, after 01:00 a.m., Mykolaiv was massively shelled. Residential buildings were also damaged," Senkevych wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to him, emergency crews and utility workers are currently working on the ground. Some streets are being cleared for public transport.

"We are collecting detailed information about the consequences of the shelling. I will inform you about the details later," he said.

