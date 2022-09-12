WANO supports IAEA initiative to create safety zone at ZNPP

The World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) supports the initiative of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to establish a nuclear safety and protection zone at Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), according to its website.

"WANO supports the IAEA on the urgent need to establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone at Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), and in its demand for cessation of all shelling in the entire area surrounding ZNPP. Action must also be taken to ensure that ZNPP workers can do their jobs safely and without interference, and that the safety of their families is maintained," WANO said on its website.

"Based on recent information from the IAEA, WANO remains extremely concerned about the situation at Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP)," it said.

As reported, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi issued a report after his visit to Zaporizhia NPP on September 1, in which he proposed the immediate creation of a nuclear safety and protection zone at the plant. After that, he repeatedly raised this issue, including at the UN Security Council, soon announcing the start of consultations on this matter.