Facts

11:12 12.09.2022

Stefanchuk expects Ukraine to be ready for talks on full EU membership by late 2022

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk expects that at the end of this year Ukraine will be ready to start the negotiation process on full membership in the European Union.

"I really hope that by the end of autumn both the parliament and all our subjects of the European integration process will fulfill their obligations. And I think, I really hope so, that at the end of the year Ukraine will be ready to start the negotiation process on full membership in the European Union. Further, of course, it will be, let's say, a long way, but this will already be the final starting point, where we see the successful completion of European integration in Ukraine," he said on the air of the national telethon on Sunday.

The speaker stressed that the Ukrainian parliament was at the stage of fulfilling almost all the requirements that the European Commission had put forward to Ukraine in order to maintain the status of a candidate member and an opportunity to start negotiations on full membership in the European Union.

"All the necessary bills have been developed: some have been adopted at the first reading, some – at the final one," Stefanchuk said.

