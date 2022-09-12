IAEA Director General: consultations on creation of security protection zone at ZNPP start

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi once again noted the need for the immediate creation of a nuclear and physical safety and security protection zone at the Zaporizhia NPP, announcing the start of consultations on this matter.

"While Director General Rafael Grossi welcomes this restoration, he remains gravely concerned about the situation at Zaporizhzhya NPP as long as any shelling continues. A nuclear safety and security protection zone should urgently be established at ZNPP, and consultations have started," IAEA said on its Twitter page.

The IAEA said that on Saturday a back-up power line to Ukraine's Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant was restored, "enabling operator to shut down ZNPP's last operating reactor this morning."