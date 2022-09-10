Minister of Defense of Slovakia supports idea of deploying training programs for Ukrainian fighters - Reznikov

Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, during the 5th meeting of the Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine at Ramstein Airbase, asked to consider the possibility of deploying training programs for Ukrainian fighters in other neighboring countries, the idea was supported by Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad.

“In the context of long-term support, the task of training Ukrainian soldiers has been raised to a qualitatively higher level. The range of our needs is wide: from acquiring individual skills to training as part of battalions, as well as training brigade headquarters. An effective training program initiated by Great Britain and supported by Canada, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and New Zealand is already in place,” he said on Facebook.

According to the minister, thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have already completed this course, and more than one and a half thousand are being trained right now.

“Just imagine: 30,000 soldiers will be trained within this program alone. They will return to Ukraine completely ready for battle, with knowledge, gear, individual protection etc. This is the backbone of at least six brigades,” he said.

In addition, as the minister noted, there are other programs. In particular, thanks to the leadership of Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, the Platform has created the opportunity to train Ukrainian soldiers at training grounds in Poland.

“At Ramstein-5, I asked to consider the possibility of deploying similar training programs in other neighboring countries. The idea was immediately supported by a great friend of Ukraine, Slovak Minister of Defence Jaroslav Nad. This will ensure the scaling of the training process, and we will get more trained troops in a short period of time. In parallel, a training program is being developed with the support of the EU,: the minister of defense reported.

We have already made specific proposals, including the construction of training centers in Ukraine to combine European resources and technology with practical experience in our army. Then these centers will work in the interests of the whole Europe.

According to him, concrete proposals have already been made, including the construction of training centers in Ukraine to combine European resources and technologies with the practical experience of the Ukrainian army, and then these centers will work in the interests of the whole of Europe.

"The intensification of weapons production and training programs are strengthening the defense forces of Ukraine in the long term," Reznikov stressed.