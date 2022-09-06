Facts

10:46 06.09.2022

G7 ambassadors express ‘concern’ over draft law on selection of leadership of anti-corruption institutions of Ukraine

G7 ambassadors express ‘concern’ over draft law on selection of leadership of anti-corruption institutions of Ukraine

The ambassadors of the G7 countries expressed "concern" over draft law No. 7654, which cancels a number of requirements for the selection of key anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine.

“G7 Ambassadors, as long standing champions of anti-corruption, are concerned about draft law No. 7654, which we are following closely: it creates legal risks and uncertainties surrounding the selection procedures for the leadership of Ukraine’s key anti-corruption institutions,” the German Presidency of the G7 Ambassadors’ Support Group in Kyiv said on Twitter Monday evening.

Earlier, member of the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported that the Verkhovna Rada plans to adopt at the first reading bill No. 7654, the provisions of which may provide for the disruption of the competition for the position of director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), and also simplify the procedure for his dismissal.

