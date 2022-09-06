Facts

10:44 06.09.2022

AFU Air Forces shoot down five Russian cruise missiles, Ka-52 helicopter on Tues

1 min read
On Tuesday, September 6, units of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down five cruise missiles fired by Russian occupiers on Ukrainian territory, the press service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"At about 8:00 a.m. in the south and east of the country, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force destroyed five of the six X-101 cruise missiles fired from Tu-95MS aircraft from the Caspian Sea region," the Telegram channel says.

In addition, a unit of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the AFU Air Force destroyed an attack helicopter of the Russian occupiers Ka-52 Alligator.

Tags: #armed_forces #war

