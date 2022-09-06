Zelensky: Warehouse, from which S-300 missiles were taken for shelling of Kharkiv, destroyed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky especially thanked the soldiers of one of the artillery brigades for destroying the warehouse from which Kharkiv was fired with missiles.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to consistently, very thoroughly and accurately destroy warehouses, bases, crossings, headquarters of the occupiers. The Russian army entered the territory of Ukraine without expecting resistance. And it will run away from here having no other hope of salvation,” Zelensky said in his video address Monday evening.

“And I want to once again thank all our defenders, our intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine who are doing everything to make it more and more difficult for the occupiers to stay in Ukraine every day,” he said.

“I also want to thank all our people in the temporarily occupied territories who help our army destroy the objects of the invaders,” the president said.

At the same time Zelensky thanked “the warriors of one of our rocket artillery brigades, who with their accurate fire destroyed the very Russian depot from which the occupiers took S-300 missiles to bomb Kharkiv. MLRS is a good thing. Thank you, our heroes!”

According to Zelensky, “they will definitely get a response for today's missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, for the constant shelling of Zelenodolsk, shelling of Nikopol, Chernihiv and Sumy regions, Kharkiv region, the cities of Donbas and our entire territory.”