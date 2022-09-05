Facts

10:58 05.09.2022

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Brussels; Kyiv's application for EU membership, support in Russia's war to be discussed

1 min read
A meeting of the eighth Council of the Ukraine-EU Association will be held in Brussels.

The Ukrainian delegation is headed by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, EU delegation is the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. The meeting is scheduled to start at 12.15 Brussels time (13.15 Kyiv time), after which a press conference will be held. discuss the EU-Ukraine bilateral agenda

"The Association Council will, notably the implementation of the Association Agreement and state of play of EU-Ukraine cooperation. It will also discuss EU support since the start of the Russian war of aggression as well as Ukraine's application for EU Membership. During a restricted session, EU and Ukraine's representatives will exchange views on the situation following Russia's war of aggression, as well as global and regional issues," the European Council said.

During his visit to Brussels, the Prime Minister of Ukraine will hold a number of bilateral meetings with EU representatives.

