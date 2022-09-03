Facts

16:43 03.09.2022

Ensuring nuclear safety at ZNPP, continued IAEA presence at plant is necessary – Michel

1 min read
Ensuring nuclear safety at ZNPP, continued IAEA presence at plant is necessary – Michel

President of the European Council Charles Michel discussed the situation at Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) with Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, who led the mission to ZNPP.

"The EU fully supports IAEA's work and efforts. Their courage and professionalism in accomplishing the first mission to ZNPP is impressive," Michel said on Twitter on Saturday.

He said the permanent presence of IAEA representatives at the plant is necessary to ensure the safety of all.

"Russia has put the world is danger. Ensuring nuclear safety and security is key: continued IAEA presence at the plant is necessary," Michel said.

Tags: #iaea #zaporizhia_npp

MORE ABOUT

13:28 03.09.2022
IAEA head announces report on visit to ZNPP early next week, reiterates need for agency's permanent presence at plant

IAEA head announces report on visit to ZNPP early next week, reiterates need for agency's permanent presence at plant

12:23 03.09.2022
IAEA leaves six specialists at Zaporizhia NPP; two of them to stay there next week – Director General Grossi

IAEA leaves six specialists at Zaporizhia NPP; two of them to stay there next week – Director General Grossi

19:08 02.09.2022
Occupiers remove military equipment from ZNPP before IAEA mission arrival – AFU General Staff

Occupiers remove military equipment from ZNPP before IAEA mission arrival – AFU General Staff

16:44 02.09.2022
Power unit five of Zaporizhia NPP connected to power grid – Energoatom

Power unit five of Zaporizhia NPP connected to power grid – Energoatom

09:19 02.09.2022
Zelensky: We have not yet heard IAEA calls for demilitarization of Zaporizhia NPP

Zelensky: We have not yet heard IAEA calls for demilitarization of Zaporizhia NPP

19:01 01.09.2022
IAEA Head Grossi, some mission members leave Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

IAEA Head Grossi, some mission members leave Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

15:11 01.09.2022
IAEA mission arrives at Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

IAEA mission arrives at Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

13:09 01.09.2022
IAEA mission enters ‘gray zone’, moving to Enerhodar

IAEA mission enters ‘gray zone’, moving to Enerhodar

12:24 01.09.2022
IAEA mission decides to head for Zaporizhia NPP

IAEA mission decides to head for Zaporizhia NPP

10:56 01.09.2022
Russia strikes IAEA mission’s official route – Podoliak

Russia strikes IAEA mission’s official route – Podoliak

AD

HOT NEWS

Due to triggered weapon at exhibition in Chernihiv, three children injured, two-year-old boy in severe condition

AFU repels enemy attacks in Bakhmutske, Kodema, Zaitseve, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, Vremivka directions

Child killed due to Russia's shelling in Mykolaiv region, four more people wounded

Russian invaders lost 350 people, 25 tanks, 37 armored vehicles, 5 cruise missiles in Ukraine over past day

Occupiers remove military equipment from ZNPP before IAEA mission arrival – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Due to triggered weapon at exhibition in Chernihiv, three children injured, two-year-old boy in severe condition

Germany agrees with candidacy of Oleksiy Makeyev as new ambassador of Ukraine – media

AFU repels enemy attacks in Bakhmutske, Kodema, Zaitseve, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, Vremivka directions

Child killed due to Russia's shelling in Mykolaiv region, four more people wounded

Zelensky holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ

Russian invaders lost 350 people, 25 tanks, 37 armored vehicles, 5 cruise missiles in Ukraine over past day

Ukraine imposes sanctions on over 700 individuals, legal entities associated with Rosatom

Poroshenko hands over almost 400 Autel drones to AFU

AFU destroys ferry crossing of occupiers across Dnieper in Kherson region

G7 countries confirm commitment to phasing out Russian oil on their markets – statement

AD
AD
AD
AD