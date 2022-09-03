Ensuring nuclear safety at ZNPP, continued IAEA presence at plant is necessary – Michel

President of the European Council Charles Michel discussed the situation at Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) with Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, who led the mission to ZNPP.

"The EU fully supports IAEA's work and efforts. Their courage and professionalism in accomplishing the first mission to ZNPP is impressive," Michel said on Twitter on Saturday.

He said the permanent presence of IAEA representatives at the plant is necessary to ensure the safety of all.

"Russia has put the world is danger. Ensuring nuclear safety and security is key: continued IAEA presence at the plant is necessary," Michel said.