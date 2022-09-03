Due to triggered weapon at exhibition in Chernihiv, three children injured, two-year-old boy in severe condition

In Chernihiv, three children were wounded as a result of a fired military weapon, which was on display.

According to Head of the regional military administration Viacheslav Chaus in the Telegram channel, in the historical center of Chernihiv, at the event, "which provided for interactive activities for children, for some reason there was an exposition with military weapons that worked."

"Three children were injured. In particular, a two-year-old boy is in serious condition. All necessary qualified medical care is provided to everyone," the official said.

"Currently, the site of the events is being examined and the origin of the dangerous exhibits is being investigated. Investigators are working on the spot. Those responsible will be punished," the administration's head said.

According to Suspilny, a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher went off, which caused injuries to children.