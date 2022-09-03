Facts

13:38 03.09.2022

Child killed due to Russia's shelling in Mykolaiv region, four more people wounded

An eight-year-old child was killed in Bereznehuvate, Mykolaiv region, as a result of shelling by Russia, and four people received shrapnel wounds, Chairperson of the regional council Hanna Zamazeyeva said.

"At the moment: Mykolaiv region, Bereznehuvate, a dead child of eight years old, four received a shrapnel wound, two of them are children," she said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

According to Zamazeyeva, there are two wounded in Mykolaiv.

"Rescuers and doctors are working at the arrival sites. Information about the victims is being specified," she said.

