IAEA head announces report on visit to ZNPP early next week, reiterates need for agency's permanent presence at plant

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi plans to prepare a report on the results of the agency's mission to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) early next week.

"Now we are trying to have an in-depth assessment of how things stand at the moment. I expect to produce a report early next week, as soon as we have full picture of the situation by the end of the weekend," Grossi said at a press conference in Vienna late on Friday.

He said the presence of the IAEA at ZNPP "has a great added value. Because we can interact with people often. People know that IAEA staff are there."

Grossi reportedly said that two IAEA representatives would remain at the station from next week, up from six yesterday, but four plan to leave the plant in the coming days.