IAEA mission decides to head for Zaporizhia NPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission has decided to move towards Enerhodar, Zaporizhia region, where Zaporizhia Nuclear power Plant (ZNPP) is located, despite the strained situation on the route, the head of the mission, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, has said.

The security team of the mission went for a check in the morning. And they confirmed that the situation was tense, he told reporters on Thursday.

The mission decided to move forward, but they were forced to return, Grossi said, adding that he has spoken with the regional military command to coordinate the further movement. The mission is going to the ZNPP, he said.