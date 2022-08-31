Facts

19:15 31.08.2022

Tkachenko becomes culture ambassador in Ukraine's largest NFT project Meta History Museum

2 min read
Tkachenko becomes culture ambassador in Ukraine's largest NFT project Meta History Museum

Culture and Information Policy Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko has become a culture ambassador in Ukraine's largest charitable NFT project Meta History Museum.

"The Culture and Information Policy Ministry of Ukraine jointly with the Meta History Museum will implement joint plans related to recovery of cultural heritage affected by the war waged by Russia. All funds earned from the sale of new NFT collections of the museum and auctions will be transferred to the special account of the ministry, from which recovery of cultural monuments will be financed," the ministry's press service said.

The first initiative, which has raised funds for the restoration of several landmarks in regions, has been launched in cooperation with the international content platform Depositphotos, the Culture Ministry and the Meta History Museum – the Renaissance Project, which brought together seven creators with a common idea of showing how destroyed landmarks in various regions of Ukraine could look after restoration.

The landmarks include the Drama Theater in Mariupol, the Freedom Square in Kharkiv, the Regional State Administration in Mykolaiv, the Vorontsov Palace in Odesa, and Donetsk International Airport.

The artists created 38 illustrations which can be bought in the form of an NFT on the Meta History website.

Also, as part of cooperation between the Meta History Museum and the ministry, funds earned from sale of new NFT collections under the Warline and Avatars for Ukraine projects, which jointly with the Eurovision NFT cup have raised more than $1.2 million for humanitarian and military needs, will be spent on culture restoration projects.

Tags: #ambassador #tkachenko

