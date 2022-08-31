Situation in Kherson region remains difficult, active hostilities continue – local authorities

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue active hostilities in Kherson region, but the situation remains difficult, Head of Kherson regional military administration Yaroslav Yanushevych has said.

"In Pivdennobuzk direction, the enemy continued shelling military and civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Liubomyrivka, Novomykolaivka, Lupareve, Krasny Yar, Novohryhorivka, Stepne, Pervomaiske, Kyselivka, Partyzanske, Kvitneve, Chervona Dolyna, Kobzartsi, Ternivka, Andriyivka, Osokorivka, Olhyne, Ivanivka, Trudoliubivka, Dobrianka, Potiomkyne, Kniazhivka and Topolyne. Air strikes were carried out in Andriyivka area," Yanushevych said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

In turn, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked four command posts of the Russian troops. Also, Ukrainian aviation inflicted 16 strikes on strongholds, ammunition depots and areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and equipment of the occupiers.

"Over the past day, 117 Rashists, more than 30 pieces of equipment were destroyed in the south: nine T-72 tanks, thee Grad MLRS, a Giacint-S self-propelled gun, a Msta-S self-propelled howitzer, 18 vehicles and four ammunition depot in Bashtansky, Beryslavsky, Kakhovsky and Kherson districts. The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit four transport arteries, Kakhovsky, Daryivsky and two Antonivsky bridges. According to the Pivden task force, the degree of damage limits their use as much as possible," he said.

Yanushevych urged residents of the region not to disseminate unnecessary information about the actions of the Ukrainian military, forecasts and options for the development of military events.