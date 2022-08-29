ECHR to resume consideration of complaints against Ukraine

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has decided to review the measures applied to cases involving Ukraine after the aggression of the Russian Federation and to return some aspects of the normal consideration of such cases from September 1, 2022.

“Outgoing correspondence with the applicants will resume, in so far as possible, and general information addressed to all applicants will be made available on the Court’s Internet site. Case processing will resume and new time limits will be fixed for pending cases, taking into account as far as feasible the possibilities for the parties to respond effectively. The notification and publication of decisions and judgments will resume gradually,” the ECHR said in its press release on Monday.

It is noted that this decision updates the measures announced on March 2, 2022 after the outbreak of war, which were revised and left unchanged on March 31, 2022.

“Application of these measures will continue to be reassessed at regular intervals in the light of developments in the situation in Ukraine,” the ECHR said.