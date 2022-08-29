Ukraine expects from IAEA mission clear statement of facts of violation of nuclear safety protocols at ZNPP – Kuleba

Ukraine expects from the IAEA mission a clear statement of the facts of violation of clear safety protocols at Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"We expect from the mission a clear statement of facts of violation of nuclear safety protocols. We know that Russia is putting not only Ukraine, but also entire world at risk of nuclear accident. I do not have any specific update on the leaks, this is exactly for the IAEA mission to inspect the situation and to come to conclusions," Kuleba said at a press conference in Stockholm on Monday.

He spoke with agency CEO Rafael Grossi on Sunday and coordinated the final details of the mission, he said.

"It was a long-standing request from Ukraine to the IAEA to receive access to the plant, they have vast experience in inspecting nuclear power facilities across the world under the most difficult circumstances. But without exaggeration, this mission will be the hardest in the history of IAEA, given the active combat activities undertaken by the Russian Federation on the ground, and also the very blatant way in which Russia is trying to legitimize its presence at Zaporizhia NPP," the minister said.

Kuleba said the world should be united in demanding Russia's withdrawal from Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

"Russia must go. And IAEA, as well as other countries of the world, we have to make them go. This is the only way to ensure nuclear security at the nuclear power plant," he said.