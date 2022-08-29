Borrell doubts call for banning visa issuance to Russians can gain unanimous support in EU

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has said he doubts that the call for banning visa issuance to all Russians will gain unanimous support at the upcoming meeting with EU foreign ministers.

"I do not think that to cut the relation with the Russian civilian population will help and I do not think this idea will have the required unanimity," Borrell said in an interview with the Austrian television channel ORF TV.

"I think that we will have to review the way that some Russian get visa, surely, oligarchs not. We have to be more selective. But I'm not in favor over stopping delivering visas to all Russians," he said.

The decision would require a unanimous vote of the foreign ministers.

The Financial Times said on Sunday that the EU foreign ministers were planning to support a suspension of the agreement that liberalized the visa system for Russia, thus cutting the number of Schengen visas issued to Russian citizens.

"As a first step, ministers plan to give political support to suspending the EU-Russia visa facilitation agreement at a two-day meeting in Prague that begins on Tuesday," the newspaper said, citing three officials.

One of them added that deeper changes could be introduced by the end of the year.

Estonia, Finland, Latvia and Lithuania said earlier that a ban on issuing Schengen visas to Russian citizen was possible. Yet there is no unanimity in the EU ranks - Germany, same as Greece and Cyprus, have disagreed with the calls for banning the issuance of visas to Russian citizens.