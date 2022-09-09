Facts

15:31 09.09.2022

EU stops facilitated visa issuance to Russian citizens on Sept 12

1 min read
EU stops facilitated visa issuance to Russian citizens on Sept 12

The EU decision to suspend the facilitated visa agreement with Russia has taken effect and will be applied from September 12, the Official Journal of the European Union said.

"The application of the Agreement between the European Community and the Russian Federation on the facilitation of the issuance of visas to the citizens of the European Union and the Russian Federation is suspended in whole as regards citizens of the Russian Federation, as from 12 September 2022," it said.

The document noted that the decision would take effect on the day of adoption, i.e. Friday. However, it will be applied from Monday, considering that the EU must notify the other party to the agreement, Russia, within 48 hours since the decision is approved.

Tags: #visa #eu #russians

MORE ABOUT

17:48 07.09.2022
Ukraine expects to receive EU's remaining EUR 3 bln macro-financial aid by end of 2022, while EUR 12 bln under new program in 2023 – PM

Ukraine expects to receive EU's remaining EUR 3 bln macro-financial aid by end of 2022, while EUR 12 bln under new program in 2023 – PM

13:53 07.09.2022
President of European Commission: second tranche of new MFA for Ukraine to be EUR 5 bln

President of European Commission: second tranche of new MFA for Ukraine to be EUR 5 bln

09:30 06.09.2022
Von der Leyen: European Commission to offer Ukraine EUR 5 bln of macro financial assistance

Von der Leyen: European Commission to offer Ukraine EUR 5 bln of macro financial assistance

16:44 05.09.2022
Shmyhal: Ukraine interested in creating EU military mission

Shmyhal: Ukraine interested in creating EU military mission

12:29 05.09.2022
Zelensky calls for introduction of 'visa solutions for Russian citizens' into eighth EU sanctions package

Zelensky calls for introduction of 'visa solutions for Russian citizens' into eighth EU sanctions package

10:58 05.09.2022
EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Brussels; Kyiv's application for EU membership, support in Russia's war to be discussed

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Brussels; Kyiv's application for EU membership, support in Russia's war to be discussed

17:43 31.08.2022
EU foreign ministers give green light to reviewing Schengen visas for Russians

EU foreign ministers give green light to reviewing Schengen visas for Russians

16:39 30.08.2022
EU seeks solution to provide Ukraine with EUR 8 bln MFA – European Commission

EU seeks solution to provide Ukraine with EUR 8 bln MFA – European Commission

12:55 29.08.2022
Negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership may start in 2023 – Deputy PM Stefanishyna

Negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership may start in 2023 – Deputy PM Stefanishyna

11:42 29.08.2022
Borrell doubts call for banning visa issuance to Russians can gain unanimous support in EU

Borrell doubts call for banning visa issuance to Russians can gain unanimous support in EU

AD

HOT NEWS

Ten injured, including children, in hostile shelling of Kharkiv – Terekhov

Kharkiv shelled with MLRS, kindergarten damaged, gas station on fire

Blinken in Brussels to inform NATO allies, partners about results of his visit to Kyiv

AFU likely to liberate Kupyansk within next 72 hours - ISW

Eight people killed, 17 people injured, 20 private and 6 multi–storey buildings damaged, there is no water and electricity in Bakhmut – region’s head

LATEST

Ten injured, including children, in hostile shelling of Kharkiv – Terekhov

Some 1,600 infrastructure facilities restored in Mykolaiv region – dpty head of President's Office Tymoshenko

Kharkiv shelled with MLRS, kindergarten damaged, gas station on fire

Ukrainian military destroy enemy Ka-52 helicopter, six UAVs

Blinken in Brussels to inform NATO allies, partners about results of his visit to Kyiv

AFU likely to liberate Kupyansk within next 72 hours - ISW

Eight people killed, 17 people injured, 20 private and 6 multi–storey buildings damaged, there is no water and electricity in Bakhmut – region’s head

Russia has less than 200 Iskanders left – Ukrainian intelligence

Russians carry out an airstrike on hospital of Velykopysarivska merged community with victims reported – Sumy Military Administration

Yermak-McFaul Group discusses need to impose sanctions against Russia on nuclear energy, refusal to import uranium from Russia

AD
AD
AD
AD