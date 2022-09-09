EU stops facilitated visa issuance to Russian citizens on Sept 12

The EU decision to suspend the facilitated visa agreement with Russia has taken effect and will be applied from September 12, the Official Journal of the European Union said.

"The application of the Agreement between the European Community and the Russian Federation on the facilitation of the issuance of visas to the citizens of the European Union and the Russian Federation is suspended in whole as regards citizens of the Russian Federation, as from 12 September 2022," it said.

The document noted that the decision would take effect on the day of adoption, i.e. Friday. However, it will be applied from Monday, considering that the EU must notify the other party to the agreement, Russia, within 48 hours since the decision is approved.