17:44 09.09.2022

Range of countries restricting entry to Russian citizens should expand – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called the decision of the Council of the European Union to suspend visa facilitation for Russian citizens absolutely correct and said the circle of countries in the world restricting entry to Russian citizens should expand.

"Today we discussed this important aspect of visa restrictions for tourists from Russia to what they say is unfriendly Europe. I think this is an absolutely fair decision," Zelensky said at a press conference following talks with the Prime Minister of Poland and the President of Latvia in Kyiv on Friday.

He also said Ukraine received strong support from Latvia and Poland for the sanctions policy against Russia and its aggression.

"Today we also discussed that we should unite. And the circle of such countries should expand so that Russia feels the cost of its war," he said.

