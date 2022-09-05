Facts

12:29 05.09.2022

Zelensky calls for introduction of 'visa solutions for Russian citizens' into eighth EU sanctions package


Zelensky calls for introduction of 'visa solutions for Russian citizens' into eighth EU sanctions package

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky again called for the introduction of "pan-European visa decisions for Russian citizens" into the eighth EU sanctions package.

"I spoke today with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. It was, as usual, a very meaningful, very useful conversation about all the aspects of our relations... In particular, I believe that the eighth package of sanctions should provide for pan-European visa decisions regarding Russian citizens so that none of those involved in this war can enjoy European hospitality," he said in a video message on Sunday evening.

"If the citizens of Russia support terror against Ukraine, against the whole of Europe, if they silently watch the genocide in Ukraine, they should not be able to use Europe for entertainment and fun. This is an important moral thing. Europe is a land of values, not Disneyland for supporters of terror. And visa restrictions will definitely demonstrate this," the president believes.

"Visa omnivorousness regarding citizens of the aggressor state, financial ties with Russia, energy dependence on Russia are all things that Moscow uses against Europe. And I am grateful to those European leaders who are aware of the level of the threat," he said.

