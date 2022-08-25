Facts

09:22 25.08.2022

Russia must withdraw troops, equipment from Zaporizhia NPP – G7 ambassadors at meeting with Energoatom president

2 min read
 The G7 ambassadors have agreed that the Russian Federation must immediately stop all hostilities and withdraw its troops and equipment from the captured Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and the town of Enerhodar, Zaporizhia region, where it is located, as well as return full control over the plant to Ukraine.

According to the Telegram channel of Energoatom, the ambassadors said this at a meeting with President of the state-owned enterprise Energoatom Petro Kotin and Vice President of the company Hartmut Jakob at the German Embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday, August 24.

"The Russian Federation threatens the nuclear security not only of Ukraine, but of the whole world, threatening with possible destruction and explosion of the occupied Zaporizhia NPP. Now Russia has turned Zaporizhia NPP into its military base and uses it for military purposes, placing heavy equipment and explosives directly in the turbine halls of the nuclear power plant," Kotin said at the meeting.

The head of Energoatom also spoke about the extremely difficult working conditions for Zaporizhia NPP staff, constant bullying and pressure on them. Kotin also said that from the relentless shelling of Enerhodar and the Zaporizhia NPP site by the occupiers, people are dying, injured, the infrastructure of the city and the plant is being destroyed.

Tags: #g7 #zaporizhia_npp

