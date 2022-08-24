Facts

15:27 24.08.2022

Biden announces biggest $2.98 bln tranche of military aid to Ukraine – White House

1 min read
Biden announces biggest $2.98 bln tranche of military aid to Ukraine – White House

On Ukraine's Independence Day, U.S. President Joe Biden announced the biggest tranche of security assistance to Ukraine to date, $ 2.98 billion, which will be provided in the form of weapons and equipment, the White House said.

"The United States of America is committed to supporting the people of Ukraine as they continue the fight to defend their sovereignty. As part of that commitment, I am proud to announce our biggest tranche of security assistance to date: approximately $2.98 billion of weapons and equipment to be provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative," Biden said in the statement.

The U.S. President said this would allow Ukraine to acquire air defense systems, artillery systems and ammunitions, counter-unmanned aerial systems, and radars.

"Today and every day, we stand with the Ukrainian people to proclaim that the darkness that drives autocracy is no match for the flame of liberty that lights the souls of free people everywhere. The United States, including proud Ukrainian-Americans, looks forward to continuing to celebrate Ukraine as a democratic, independent, sovereign and prosperous state for decades to come," he said.

Tags: #assistance #biden

MORE ABOUT

13:48 22.08.2022
Polish assistance to Ukraine exceeds EUR 3.5 bln in six months

Polish assistance to Ukraine exceeds EUR 3.5 bln in six months

12:50 20.08.2022
US Department of Defense: additional HARM missiles to enable Ukraine to destroy Russian radars

US Department of Defense: additional HARM missiles to enable Ukraine to destroy Russian radars

11:27 20.08.2022
Biden signs order to provide $775 mln in military aid to Ukraine – White House

Biden signs order to provide $775 mln in military aid to Ukraine – White House

10:39 19.08.2022
Biden administration preparing about $800 mln of additional security assistance for Ukraine – media

Biden administration preparing about $800 mln of additional security assistance for Ukraine – media

10:01 16.08.2022
Finance Ministry lowers estimate of foreign aid in Aug to $5 bln, states uncertainty with IMF

Finance Ministry lowers estimate of foreign aid in Aug to $5 bln, states uncertainty with IMF

13:34 12.08.2022
Volume of Swedish aid to Ukraine since war start amounts to EUR 395 mln – ambassador

Volume of Swedish aid to Ukraine since war start amounts to EUR 395 mln – ambassador

14:41 11.08.2022
EU coordinates delivery of more than 60,000 tonnes of aid to Ukraine worth over EUR 425 mln

EU coordinates delivery of more than 60,000 tonnes of aid to Ukraine worth over EUR 425 mln

10:43 09.08.2022
Zelensky thanks Biden for providing Ukraine with new $1 bln security aid package

Zelensky thanks Biden for providing Ukraine with new $1 bln security aid package

17:29 01.08.2022
Conversation between Zelensky and Biden may be organized in near future

Conversation between Zelensky and Biden may be organized in near future

12:11 23.07.2022
Washington announces additional $270 mln of security assistance to Ukraine - Pentagon

Washington announces additional $270 mln of security assistance to Ukraine - Pentagon

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky proposes holding UN Summit of Future in Kyiv

Ukraine has no right to lose support of societies of foreign states, cede initiative to Russia – Zelensky

Zaporizhia NPP should become object of civilian infrastructure – Guterres at meeting of UN Security Council

Britain allocates GBP 54 mln aid to Ukraine – Johnson

On Independence Day, EC President along with Ukrainians, unfurl 30-meter Ukrainian flag on Brussels' central square

LATEST

Portuguese FM visits Irpin

Zelensky proposes holding UN Summit of Future in Kyiv

Ukraine has no right to lose support of societies of foreign states, cede initiative to Russia – Zelensky

Zaporizhia NPP should become object of civilian infrastructure – Guterres at meeting of UN Security Council

Britain allocates GBP 54 mln aid to Ukraine – Johnson

On Independence Day, EC President along with Ukrainians, unfurl 30-meter Ukrainian flag on Brussels' central square

Zelensky thanks USA for new tranche of military aid

UK, Poland, Germany, France leaders congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day, promise their support

British Ambassador: Defending its independence, Ukraine defends main values of free world – freedom and democracy

Portuguese FM arrives in Kyiv with working visit

AD
AD
AD
AD