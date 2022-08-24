Biden announces biggest $2.98 bln tranche of military aid to Ukraine – White House

On Ukraine's Independence Day, U.S. President Joe Biden announced the biggest tranche of security assistance to Ukraine to date, $ 2.98 billion, which will be provided in the form of weapons and equipment, the White House said.

"The United States of America is committed to supporting the people of Ukraine as they continue the fight to defend their sovereignty. As part of that commitment, I am proud to announce our biggest tranche of security assistance to date: approximately $2.98 billion of weapons and equipment to be provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative," Biden said in the statement.

The U.S. President said this would allow Ukraine to acquire air defense systems, artillery systems and ammunitions, counter-unmanned aerial systems, and radars.

"Today and every day, we stand with the Ukrainian people to proclaim that the darkness that drives autocracy is no match for the flame of liberty that lights the souls of free people everywhere. The United States, including proud Ukrainian-Americans, looks forward to continuing to celebrate Ukraine as a democratic, independent, sovereign and prosperous state for decades to come," he said.