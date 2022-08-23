Facts

12:24 23.08.2022

Duda arrives in Ukraine, speaks in Rada

Polish President Andrzej Duda arrived in Ukraine and addressed Ukrainian parliamentarians in the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday, the Office of the head of the Polish state said on Tuesday.

As noted in the message, the deputies greeted him with applause, the Polish anthem sounded.

“The free world today has the face of Ukraine … I thank you today for defending Europe from the invasion of barbarity and new Russian imperialism, for showing tyrants their place, for proving that the spirit of a free nation is stronger! I thank you wholeheartedly, I thank you for your resistance, for your dedication, for your courage, for your love of freedom and home country,” Duda said in his appeal to the Ukrainian parliament.

According to him, it's time to sign a new neighborly agreement “which will take account of all that we have built together in our relations, if only in recent months.”

According to the Polish president, the Russian aggression showed that the network of road, rail and infrastructure links between Ukraine and Poland is insufficient and it needs to be improved.

“The Polish–Ukrainian border should unite, not divide,” said Duda and stressed that a sign of good Polish-Ukrainian relations will be a high-speed rail link between Kyiv and Warsaw. “We will build it together,” he assured to the applause of Ukrainian parliamentarians.

“Nothing about you without you!” he stressed.

The National Flag Day is celebrated in Ukraine on August 23.

Duda will also take part in the 2nd summit of the Crimea Platform, which will be held on Tuesday.

